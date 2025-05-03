"WAVES is great platform to boost traditional sports": Union Minister Raksha Khadse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, believes WAVES 2025 is a "great platform" to boost traditional sports, which have yet to reach the heights they should have.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors. It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a robust cross-sectoral network.

Khadse sees the summit as a platform to uplift traditional sports and elevate them globally and told ANI, "WAVES is a great platform to boost traditional sports like Kho Kho, Kabaddi and others. If this is presented well on electronic and print media, we can elevate it globally. Cricket is popular worldwide, but our traditional sports haven't reached the heights they should, despite our great talents in tribal and rural areas. We can bring our rural heroes forward through this summit."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed that discussions were held about bringing Indigenous sports to the global level and told reporters, "It is an honour to be a part of WAVES Summit. We tabled the discussions on how to bring indigenous sports to the global level."

The event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies, from film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting. The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4.

The four-day summit, with the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers worldwide.

WAVES 2025 has witnessed participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300-plus companies, and 350-plus startups. The summit features 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

