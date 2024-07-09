WBBL 2024: Adelaide Strikers to face Brisbane Heat in opening match on October 27

Melbourne, July 9 The upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will commence with a clash between last year's finalists Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat on October 27, Cricket Australia said. The opening day of the tournament will see a triple header as Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers lock horns in the second game at Adelaide Oval. Perth Scorchers will take on the Melbourne Stars at the WACA Stadium in the third game.

The schedule announcement reflects Cricket Australia's previous decision to compress this season to a 40-game regular season, identical to the BBL, followed by three post-season games, including the final on December 1.

Each team will play 10 regular season matches rather than 14, with each franchise playing three others twice, trimming one week off the tournament's duration. The team that finishes first in the standings at the end of the regular season will still host the final, while the teams that finish third and fourth will meet in the knockout match on November 27, hosted by the third-ranked team. The winner of that game will next face the second-ranked qualifier in The Challenger on November 29 for a spot in the final.

“Additionally, the launch of our WBBL 10 icon solidifies this season’s status as a historic milestone for both our competition and the women’s game globally.”

The Gabba will host a WBBL match for the first time in six years this summer, with the Brisbane Heat facing reigning champions Adelaide Strikers at the iconic venue on November 9. Adelaide Oval, the SCG and the MCG will also host WBBL matches in an expanded ‘Stadium Series’.

