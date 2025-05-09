WBBL: Sydney Sixers appoint Matthew Mott as head coach

Sydney, May 9 Matthew Mott is set to take over as head coach of the Sydney Sixers' WBBL side this summer, succeeding Charlotte Edwards while continuing as assistant coach to Greg Shipperd with the men's BBL team.

This marks Mott's return to women's cricket, more than three years after stepping down as head coach of the Australian women's team following a highly successful tenure.

Edwards vacated her position last month to become the new head coach of England Women. On Friday, the Sixers confirmed Mott’s appointment on a two-year deal.

Currently in India as assistant coach with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, the 51-year-old has been active on the franchise circuit since his departure as England men’s white-ball head coach after a disappointing post-2022 T20 World Cup period. This summer, he is also set to lead the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, a team co-owned by Delhi Capitals' parent group, GMR.

During his time with the Australian women's team, Mott guided them to T20 World Cup titles in 2018 and 2020, and the 2022 ODI World Cup. He later led England’s men to the 2022 T20 World Cup title but was removed following a poor run of results.

Mott also has a longstanding connection with Cricket New South Wales, having coached their men’s side from 2007 to 2011.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be working with the Sixers women’s team. I’ve had a strong connection with the club over many years, so when the opportunity came up, it was one I was really keen to take on," Mott said in a statement.

“Having coached a number of players in the current squad, I’m looking forward to reconnecting with them — as well as working with some of the younger talent — as we push to secure another WBBL title. The list is already stacked with talent, including players who’ve achieved success at various levels. We’re looking to build on that at the Draft and put ourselves in a position to bring home a championship again this season," he added.

General Manager Rachael Haynes praised his credentials, highlighting his ability to "build a strong, winning culture" and bring a "world-class approach" to the team.

"There are few coaches in world cricket who have achieved a similar track-record of success and ‘Motty’ has proven that he knows what it takes to build a strong, winning culture. Motty was a fantastic addition to our men’s coaching group last season, and we’re really pleased that he will also continue in his role assisting the BBL side under the guidance of Greg Shipperd.

“As a club we strive to be world-class in all that we do, from our match day experience to our on-field performances, and we’re excited to see Motty bring that same world-class approach to our program over the next two years," he said.

Sydney Sixers haven’t claimed a WBBL title since the 2017–18 season and finished sixth last year. They will have the first pick in next month’s WBBL draft.

