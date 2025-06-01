"We will win most medals in wrestling in 2036 Olympics...": Yogeshwar Dutt

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Former wrestler and Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt said that India aims to better its record in wrestling in the coming years, after a period marred by protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ex-president Brij Bhushan Singh and consequent setbacks. The sport he added will be the biggest contributor to the country's medal tally in the 2036 Olympics, if they are held in India.

He said this on the sidelines of the 25th edition of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, termed Tiranga Rally, as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, taking place in the national capital today.

Speaking about the lifting of the ban on WFI imposed by the Sports Ministry in March and the current wrestling scenario in the country, Dutt said, "The last two years were very bad for wrestling. There was a negative image of wrestling all over the country. There is a case going on in the court. But we have won medals in wrestling in five Olympic Games. We have won medals from 2008 to 2024 in this sport, and the wrestlers are strong. But it has been very bad for two years. Otherwise, we could have won two or three medals in the Paris Olympics."

"But our target is to do even better in wrestling. And the federation has started doing its work in its own way. Before that (before protests), wherever we used to go, we used to win medals. And a lot of sponsors came to us. We started the Pro Wrestling League (in 2015). So that the poor wrestlers get a chance. And we get an international platform in our country through the league. So that our junior wrestlers can benefit."

"And we will win more medals in the upcoming Olympics. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is that the Olympics will be held in India in 2036. India is working hard for that. So that we can become a global power in sports. And I believe that wrestling will be its biggest contribution. The Olympics will be held in India in 2036. So I believe that we will win the most medals in wrestling," he said.

Speaking on the 'Tiranga Rally' initiative during the Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle', Dutt said, "This was in honour of our forces. It is a good thing that in the 25th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, we honoured our forces. What they did was a huge matter of pride for us. This Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative will give a message to everyone in the country that, as long as we are fit and healthy, the nation stands strong."

Notably, Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

