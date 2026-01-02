'We're the right people': Stokes backs McCullum to continue as England coach despite Ashes loss

Sydney, Jan 2 England captain Ben Stokes has thrown his full support behind head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the final Test of the Ashes 2025-26 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, insisting their partnership remains vital despite the series defeat.

Ben Stokes has said that he does not doubt that he wants McCullum alongside him as the England head coach. However, he accepted that the Ashes defeat means that the coach and captain duo have to sit down and work out how they can cure the flaws.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Brendon and I are the right people to carry on doing this for the near future. I have thoroughly enjoyed the time I have worked with Brendon. I cannot see there being someone else who I could take this team with from where we are now to even bigger heights," Stokes said before the Sydney Test.

"So for us as captain and coach, when we do have the time off, we need to put our heads together and go, What is it that we think we need to do to go to the next level?’' he added.

Brendon McCullum started coaching England's men's Test team in May 2022, becoming the Test head coach, and later took over the white-ball teams as well, officially starting that dual role in January 2025. He was appointed to revamp the Test side, leading to the famous Bazball era, and in 2024, was named all-format coach, beginning his full duties in 2025.

England won 10 of their first 11 Tests under Stokes and McCullum, but their results have been mixed since that opening burst of success. In their past 34 Tests, England have won 16 and lost 16, with two draws. They have not managed a victory in a marquee five-Test series against Australia or India.

In the ongoing Ashes, they are also reeling behind Australia by 3-1 and would like to end the series with a win in the last match, which will start on 4th January at Sydney Cricket Ground.

