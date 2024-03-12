WFI informed UWW about Vinesh's twin participation, said 'committee allowed her, we didn't': Sources

New Delhi, March 12 Vinesh Phogat’s twin participation at the national trials for the Asian Olympic Games qualifier did not go down well with the officials of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The Indian federation allegedly informed the United World Wrestling (UWW) about "all the drama that happened in Patiala on Monday" and stated that WFI have no role in 50kg and 53kg categories’ trials, sources told IANS.

Vinesh, who was at the forefront of the protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023, managed to secure a place in the 50kg weight category. However, she failed to win in 53kg.

The day started with high drama during the selection trials at NIS Patiala, when the two-time world championships medallist Vinesh wanted to participate in two weight categories.

Later the RSPB wrestler was allowed to compete as per her demand. However, this left WFI officials red faced and they immediately informed the UWW about it and said that the WFI is not responsible for this trial.

"The nationals selection committee and WFI had joined hands to conduct the trials and everything was going well but Vinesh’s latest demand disturbed everything. It was decided that committee will hold the trials and then they will share the names to WFI and then WFI will send the names to UWW, simple…but now WFI have pulled back and informed UWW that they are not responsible for these (Women 50kg and 53kg) trials," sources told IANS.

Earlier, the trials in the 50kg and 53kg got delayed as Vinesh reportedly wanted a written assurance from the authorities concerned to ensure she gets a final trial in the latter weight category before the Olympics.

Vinesh won the 50kg final 11-6 against Shivani after losing the 53kg semifinal 0-10 to Anju by technical superiority.

Interestingly, Antim Panghal had already earned an Olympic quota in 53kg by winning bronze in the 2023 World Championships.

