"Will give us good confidence going into next game": South Africa skipper Bavuma after thumping WC win over Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], October 8 : After a dominating win agaisnt Sri Lanka by 102 runs, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said the victory will boost their confidence for the upcoming matches.

South Africa kicked off their World Cup campaign with style as their opposition Sri Lanka succumbed at 326, way before the required target of 429 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa broke the roof as records tumbled down one after another as they set a mammoth target of runs to Sri Lanka.

In the post-match presentation, Bavuma was satisfied with the team effort as they executed what they had planned.

"Happy. Wanted to win the game and that's exactly what we did. It was a clinical performance and give us good confidence going into the next game. It did seamed a bit under lights, but the ball was coming on nicely and you could see how they (the batters) were able to use the pace nicely. It was all about adjusting to the conditions and we thought it is going to be a bit variable in the second half. If we can take these learnings and we need to adapt whatever is in front of us. Next game I don't think (the pitch) is going to be too different. Quinton will be fine, didn't take the field (in the second innings), but I think he will be fine (for the next game)," Bavuma said.

Coming into the match, Aiden Makram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen scored hundreds to take South Africa to an astonishing 428/5 in 50 overs, the highest in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Markram's century came in just 49 balls, the fastest in the tournament's history. After an unsteady start with skipper Bavuma losing his wicket in the second over, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen brought up their hundred-run partnership in 102 balls and de Kock reached his fifty in 61 balls with four boundaries and a six.

Chasing the huge target, Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stepped on the field looking to shatter a few more records with positive intent. However, Marco Janes spoiled the party by dismissing both batters for paltry scores.

With spinner Keshav Maharaj sending Shanaka back to the pavilion for 68, Sri Lanka's fate was sealed as they ended the innings with a score of 326 and tasted a bitter 102-run defeat.

