"Will try fulfilling my target of getting Khel Ratna...": Paralympic medalist, Arjuna Awardee Preethi Pal

By Sahil Kohli

New Delhi [India], January 16 : India's Paralympics 2024 medalist para-athlete Preeti Pal, who will be felicitated with the Arjuna Award on Friday, said on Thursday that she is aiming to secure the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award next.

Preeti, who secured two bronze medals in the 100 m T35 and 200 m T35 races at the Paris Paralympics last year and became the first-ever Indian to win two medals in track and field events at the Paralympics, spoke toon the sidelines of the announcement of BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award nominees.

Speaking to ANI, she spokw about receiving the Arjuna Award, Preethi, and said, "After two Paralympic medals, now I am getting the Arjuna Award and this dream has been fulfilled. Next, I will try fulfilling my target of getting a Khel Ratna award."

She also said that India's Paralympic medals tally of 29, a record-breaking effort, was possible due to the support of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the media.

"All my medals came because of the federation and government. If we did not get their support, we would not have been able to get these medals. It is teamwork after all. So this time, we got 29 medals. If our media, PCI and government keep supporting us like this, we could get 50-plus medals," she said.

Preethi also recalled when she had come fourth in the Asian Para Games in 2023, till then she did not get support from the government. But when she got selected for the World Championships, she was given help by the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

"After that, I started playing in camps organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). When I started to get a good diet and support, I got two medals (bronze) in the World Championships (2024 edition in Kobe). Also, my coach changed, his name is Gajendra Singh. He paid a lot of attention to improving my techniques. After my World Championship medals, I came under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Because of this support, I could get two Paralympic medals," she added.

The athlete also feels that with a record-breaking performance coupled with unprecedented support and media attention, the time of para-sports in the country has come.

On getting encouragement, support and interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before and after big events, Preethi said that the first thing that players think about after winning a medal is when they will get to talk to the PM.

"I asked Devendra Jhajaria (the president of PCI) that when will PM Modi call us after I won my medal. I was waiting for it. As soon as he called, I was really happy and I was thinking I should go home and meet PM Modi," said Preethi.

"When he met me, he gave me double congratulations and asked me to keep practicing," she concluded.

