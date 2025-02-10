With only one match left, India should continue with the current XI, opines Bangar

New Delhi, Feb 10 With the series already secured, India face a crucial decision ahead of the third and final ODI against England in Ahmedabad. While many expect the team management to experiment with the playing XI, former batting coach Sanjay Bangar has advised against unnecessary changes, stressing the importance of continuity and stability.

India sealed the series with a hard-fought four-wicket win in Cuttack, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s dominant century and a composed 60-run knock from Shubman Gill.

With the final ODI now a mere formality, calls have emerged for players like Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar to be given an opportunity. However, Bangar, speaking to JioCinema, believes that India should persist with their current XI to maintain momentum ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

“I don’t think Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to play. If there’s merit, you can play Arshdeep Singh or Rishabh Pant, but with only one match left, it might be better to continue with the current XI. KL Rahul has not had many chances to bat long, and his keeping has been solid. It’s important to trust him,” Bangar stated.

Rohit’s aggressive knock of 119 in 90 deliveries played a decisive role in neutralising England’s bowling attack, ensuring that India completed the chase with relative ease. Bangar highlighted the impact of Rohit’s knock, saying, “Rohit Sharma’s innings and his partnership with Shubman Gill didn’t allow England to come back into the game. His intent made the match one-sided.”

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina echoed Bangar’s views, emphasising the importance of sticking with the same combination. “The captain and vice-captain led from the front. Rohit hit sixes in different areas, and I feel he should continue playing with the same intent in every match. Arshdeep might be an option if the team wants to rest Mohammad Shami, who hasn’t looked at his sharpest, but I would prefer to see the same team that has been doing well so far,” Raina opined.

One of the primary debates surrounding India’s squad selection is their pace attack. So far, Mohammad Shami and Harshit Rana have shared the new ball duty. However, with Harshit not part of India’s 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, there has been speculation that Arshdeep Singh could be included to gain some game time before the marquee ICC event. Despite this, Bangar insists that maintaining rhythm with the existing attack is a wiser approach.

Another key discussion point was KL Rahul’s form. The wicketkeeper-batter has not delivered a substantial knock in the series so far, leading to calls for Rishabh Pant’s inclusion. While Pant remains a crucial part of India’s plans, Bangar believes that a sudden change could disrupt the team’s balance.

