Women’s Asia Cup: India would play with whoever has the best form, says Anjum on third spinner

New Delhi, July 17 With left-arm spinner Radha Yadav's form on rise since her international return and off-spinner Deepti Sharma being reliable, India are sorted in their first two spinners. For the third spinner, there is a toss-up between off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and leg-spinner Asha Sobhana.

Both Shreyanka (13 scalps) and Asha (12 scalps) played instrumental roles in leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to WPL 2024 title. But the two are now in a tussle for the third spinner’s spot. While Shreyanka offers batting depth apart from her bowling smarts, Asha’s crafty wrist-spin brings variety to India’s spin-bowling department.

Anjum Chopra, the former India captain, thinks deciding the third spinner’s slot will be decided on who brings more variety, followed by who has better form. “Well, whether they are looking at it or not, that question probably can be answered by the team management. If I have to pick skillful spinners in the lineup, I would want a left-arm spinner, off-spinner, and leg-spinner, because then I get the actual variety.”

“Then the second question comes of the form. Radha Yadav is coming back into form. She had a decent One-day, a first game, didn't have a good second game, but finished well in the third game (and in third T20I too). So it's also about feeding off each other, and Shreyanka brings a lot of value to this lineup in terms of her bowling, fielding, and also can bat.”

“When she is there along with Deepti Sharma, is there a room for another leg-spinner and a left-arm spinner? I don't think that will happen very easily. But if there is room, then as I said, the batting order can be set according to how many bowling options you have.”

“Because you need all-rounders or people who have more than one skill and a good amount of skill, not just possible skill. So if a wrist spinner can be played along with an offie and a left arm spinner, isn't that brilliant? If not, then you play with whoever has the best form as a spinner,” said Anjum in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

In the fast-bowling department, seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy made a good return to T20Is, especially in the third game against South Africa at Chennai, registering figures of 1-14 after being expensive in the second game. In her ODI debut against the Proteas, Arundhati fared well too, which keeps her in the mix in the fast-bowlers department comprising Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar.

“Arundhati has done reasonably well on coming into the Indian team. She was possibly making a debut in the one-dayers, and did well in the format. She has worked hard and you can see the changes now. Whether Indian team is looking at her as a possible regular option or is there a question mark on Renuka Singh Thakur.”

“Like, does she come back and take her place? When does she pick up form and fitness? All of this is there and till that time, Arundhati, again, she adds a lot of quality in terms of the fielding department, and can bat well.”

“So whatever chances have been offered to Arundhati, she has done reasonably well, including the second or third ODI, where she brought India those breakthroughs earlier. So, she has done well. What is the end combination depends again on the form of the player and her fitness,” added Anjum.

India have been the most successful side in the history of Women’s Asia Cup, winning the title seven times. They enter the upcoming edition of the competition in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, starting from July 19, as the defending champions. With the tournament effectively the final chance for India to lock in their combinations, Anjum wants to see consistency in selections of players and more of bowling options in the line-up.

“First and foremost thing will be the consistency and options of the playing 12, because we do have a couple of people who can come in and go out. That is one thing, and it's a happy place to be. Not that it's a problem because I would rather say that they have a problem of plenty, but right now I would say at least they would want to have that consistency going in those 12 players.”

“Then the different wickets that they'll be playing on. They've seen Bangladesh and will now be playing in Sri Lanka. So who bowls when, where, how are scenarios and, situations, in terms of the bowling options as well. Because I don't think five bowling options is good enough for a team.”

“If they can squeeze in seven, that will be brilliant. But then that's exactly where probably a bowling all-rounder or a batting all-rounder will be required. So how they balance those things out in the Asia Cup leading up to the World Cup will be key.”

When quizzed about the all-rounder gap mentioned by her and who can currently fill it, Anjum explained, “At this point of time, apart from Pooja Vastrakar, I don't see anyone filling that gap. There are a few players who are injured and who are not on the tour, but should have been there playing in the eleven against South Africa. If they can come back to full fitness and prove their utility to the team management, it will be a helpful requirement.”

“Because you need a player who can contribute in all three departments - batting, bowling and fielding. That kind of utility player will add immense value to this Indian line-up. They have the bowling and batting. If they can get those quick legs onto the park, they can get those utility players on the path that will really balance out things in all departments.”

