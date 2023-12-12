Women's Bilateral Blind Cricket Series: India defeat Nepal by 4 runs, take 2-0 lead

Mumbai, Dec 12 Binita Pun's fifty went again in futile as India defeated Nepal by four runs on Tuesday here at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground in the first-ever Women's Bilateral Series for the Blind.

India scored 149/6 in the allotted 20 overs despite a slow start and then restricted Nepal to 145/6. Binita slammed 56 runs in 47 balls but was not able to take Nepal over the line. India has taken 2-0 lead in the five match first-ever Fedfina Women's Bilateral T20 Series for the Blind.

Chasing 150, Nepal got off to a bad start scoring 38/2 in 6 overs. However, Binita continued her from where she left the other day and kept the scoreboard ticking. Bimala Rai and Binita then stitched a 72-run stand as Nepal scored 110/3 in the 15th over.

Nepal kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 132/6. The chase which seemed pretty easy suddenly looked a distant dream. In the last 6 balls, Nepal needed 10 runs to win but were not able to chase the target. Jhili Birua was adjudged the player of the match for her outstanding bowling and defending the 10 runs in the last over of the innings.

Earlier in the day, India scored 149/6 after winning the toss and opting to bat. Magupallu Satyavathi provided India a slow start but Ravanni and Sushma Patel in the death overs made sure India reach a respectable total.

Nepal will now get ready to play the 3rd T20 match on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive to win the T20 series.

