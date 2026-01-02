Women's HIL 2025-26: Rutuja, Sakshi score as Ranchi Royals beat Soorma Hockey Club 2-0

Ranchi, Jan 2 Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30') and Sakshi Rana (54') scored a goal each as Ranchi Royals defeated Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in their Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 encounter at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

Defences were on top in the first quarter as both sides hardly made any errors or gave away good chances to their opposition. Ranchi Royals held more possession in the beginning; however, JSW Soorma Hockey Club showed great attacking intent and made 10 circle penetrations in the first 15 minutes of the contest.

In the 12th minute, Soorma Hockey Club won the first penalty corner of the evening, but Penny Squibb's shot was stopped by the first rusher.

In the 18th minute, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal took a shot which was saved by Savita, Hannah Cotter couldn't control the ball on the rebound, and the chance was squandered by the Royals. In the 25th minute, Ranchi Royals' Ishika committed a foul inside the circle, giving away a penalty stroke to JSW Soorma Hockey Club; however, Penny Squibb was denied due to a brilliant save by Madhuri Kindo for Ranchi Royals. In the next minute, Soorma won a penalty corner as they continued to pile on the pressure, but Penny Squibb's strike was yet again stopped by the first rusher.

With seconds left in the first half, Ranchi Royals bagged the first goal of the contest. Agostina Alonso played a powerful pass into the circle from midfield as Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30') showcased incredible skill to poach the ball perfectly, deflecting it into the net to score.

In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Soorma's Olivia Shannon made a brilliant individual effort, winning the ball herself in a dangerous position as she fired a back-handed shot, denied by Ranchi Royals' Bichu Devi Kharibam.

In the 34th minute, Maria Ortiz came teasingly close to increasing the advantage for the Royals as she did well to beat her marker and unleash a low-driven shot towards goal, but the ball struck the post. With just two seconds left on the clock, Ranchi Royals won another penalty corner, but the ball wasn't trapped effectively, and the opportunity was missed.

In the 54th minute, Ranchi Royals increased their advantage with another amazing field goal. Sakshi Rana (54') unleashed a powerful strike from a tight angle into the top right corner of the goalpost as the Royals built on their lead.

Soorma Hockey Club won a crucial penalty corner in the final minute of the match as Penny Squibb's dragflick was denied by Bichu Devi Kharibam to end her game with a clean sheet.

