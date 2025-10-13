Women's WC: Bangladesh elect to bat first in key clash with South Africa

Visakhapatnam, Oct 13 Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in Match 14 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup at ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Monday.

Bangladesh made two changes to their playing XI, with Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni coming in. South Africa also made two changes, bringing in Masabata Klaas and Annerie Dercksen, as Sune Luus sits out.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty said they have seen the last two matches played in this venue and feel this is the kind of wicket where they can get runs batting first. She said they wanted to give their bowlers the best bowling conditions. Though their bowlers have done reasonably well, Bangladesh's batting has not clicked.

Skipper Joty said they have a short turnaround, and the talk has been about the need for the batting unit to step up.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said they would have bowled anyway, as there might be dew later on, which might prove challenging to grip the ball. Says the group has been on a high after their win against India, but also mentions that they have a long way to go in this tournament.

"Taking one game at a time. WE have two changes with Masabata Klaas and Annerie Dercksen coming in," she said.

South Africa have recovered from their opening match defeat to England and have defeated New Zealand and India, while Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in their first match and then went down to England and New Zealand. Both teams will be looking forward to the two points to maintain their chances.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Tumi Sekhukhune.

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana Joty (C/WK), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Mst Ritu Moni, and Marufa Akter.

