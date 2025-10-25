Women's World Cup: Alana King's magical seven-fer wraps South Africa for 97

Indore, Oct 25 Spinner Alana King's magical spell of 7-18 resulted in South Africa slumping to 97 all out in 24 overs against Australia in the Women's ODI World Cup match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Alana became the first bowler in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup to scalp seven wickets in a match.

After being invited to bat first, South Africa's openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, gave a stable start to the side as they stitched a 32-run stand before Megan Schutt dismissed the former for 31 in the seventh over. Brits (6) too departed in the last over of the Power-play as South Africa were reeling at 42/2 after 10 overs.

Things turned upside down for South Africa when Alana King bagged Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in her first over into the attack. The double blow triggered a batting collapse for the Proteas.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta showed aggression against Annabel Sutherland and hammered three fours to the pacer, but in the next over, Alana got hold of Annerie Dercksen (5) and Chloe Tryon (0) on successive balls, leaving South Africa reeling at 60/6 in 15.3 overs.

With more than half of the batters back in the dugout, Alana capitalised on the situation and bowled out Sinolo (29) in the 18th over to complete her five-wicket haul. After losing seven wickets in a blink, there was nothing much left for South Africa in the match.

Alana then dismissed Masabata Klaas to add one more to her tally, while Ashleigh Gardner also joined the party with the dismissal of Ayabonga Khaka (0). With the final scalp of Nadine de Klerk (14), Alana returned with the figures of 7-18 to finish her historical spell of seven overs with two maidens.

It was also the lowest total for South Africa against Australia in ODIs.

Brief scores:

South Africa 97 all out in 24 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 31, Sinalo Jafta 29; Alana King 7-18) against Australia.

