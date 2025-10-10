Women's World Cup: Devine hails ‘really pleasing’ first win after New Zealand outclass Bangladesh in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 10 New Zealand captain Sophie Devine described her team’s first win of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 as “really pleasing”, after the White Ferns produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Bangladesh Women by 100 runs at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

“Really pleasing for this side to get on the board,” Devine said after the match. “Tough circumstances with the bat for both Brooke and me. But we accepted the fact that it won't be easy. And the bowlers did the rest.”

After two narrow losses, New Zealand finally found their balance — built on a fighting fourth-wicket stand between Devine (63 off 85) and Brooke Halliday (69 off 104), followed by a clinical bowling display that bundled Bangladesh out for 127 in 39.5 overs.

Opting to bat first on a sluggish surface, New Zealand were in early trouble at 35/3, with Suzie Bates (29) run out after a mix-up and Georgia Plimmer (4) and Amelia Kerr (1) departing cheaply. But Devine and Halliday steadied the innings with patience and discipline, adding 112 runs for the fourth wicket to guide the White Ferns out of danger.

Halliday’s fluent half-century and Devine’s composed knock, her second successive fifty of the tournament, formed the backbone of New Zealand’s 227/9. Contributions from Maddy Green (25) and Lea Tahuhu (12) helped the total past 220.

Devine later revealed that her innings had its own test of endurance. “I was running a bit low on sugar levels. Just tried to take some sugar and jellies. Just another challenge in the conditions that are already tough. It’s all part and parcel of diabetes and playing at this level,” she said.

Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by the impressive Rabeya Khan (3/30), bowled with discipline early on but lost control in the final overs. Nahida Akter (1/36) and Fahima Khatun (1/37) provided support, while pacer Marufa Akter (1-58) struggled for consistency.

In reply, Bangladesh never found momentum. Rosemary Mair struck twice in her first spell on her tournament return, and Jess Kerr continued the damage to leave them reeling at 26/3 inside the powerplay. Only Fahima Khatun (34), Rabeya Khan (25), and Nahida Akter (17) reached double digits as the innings folded for 127.

“Mair showed what we were missing with the ball upfront — attacking the stumps. Lea also bowled beautifully, and I thought she lost six kgs due to sweat, judging by her shirt! Good performance in her 100th ODI,” Devine said, smiling. “Anyone can beat anyone. Bangladesh pushed England the other day. With the weather around and the run rate, every point is gold. We’ll take every game as it comes.”

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana admitted that her team’s inconsistency with the bat remains a concern. “We are not being consistent as a batting team. We bowled well in the start but leaked many boundaries at the back end,” she said. “We had to bowl in the right areas and not give freebies, but they are very experienced and played their game easily.”

Reflecting on her side’s limited exposure to stronger teams, she added, “We just get to play against the top sides when we play the ICC tournaments. We have a lack of experience over there. I am hoping that the bowlers will continue the same way; the batters need to step up.”

