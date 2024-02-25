Wonderful to see Ashwin right up there, says Anil Kumble after off-spinner equals his record

New Delhi, Feb 25 Former cricketer and chief coach Anil Kumble lauded Ravichandran Ashwin as the off-spinner equalled his record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian, following his stunning spell in the second innings of the fourth Test against England, in Ranchi on Sunday.

Ashwin claimed 5-51 in England's second innings in the fourth Test and joined Kumble on 35 five-fors in Tests. Ashwin's spell also put India in a commanding position in the match after they bowled out England for 145.

“It is wonderful to see Ashwin right up there and I’m sure he will go beyond that. He still has a lot of matches to play for India. That’s why I also say that when someone has had that kind of a start to his Test career, the expectations are higher," Kumble told JioCinema.

"When he doesn’t pick up fifers in two innings or two Test matches, people suddenly talk about his form, action, about why he is changing this and that. But that is all noise, which you need to keep away, and champion bowlers do that. Ashwin has certainly done that in this innings where India needed him most.”

During the second innings, Ashwin finally delivered his best performance of the series after not being among the wickets in the earlier matches in the series.

He took 5-51 in 15.5 overs, getting wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Foakes and James Anderson.

--IANS

