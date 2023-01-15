World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season

Lausanne (Switzerland), Jan 15 Archery World Cup returns for its 17th season with four stages and a final scheduled between April and September, as the World Archery released its event calendar for the 2023 season.

Stages of the circuit will take place in Antalya, Turkey; Shanghai, China; Medellin, Colombia and Paris, France.

It is the first time the tour will visit Shanghai since before the pandemic. Antalya hosts a stage for the 16th time and Medellin for the seventh in 2023. For the second year in a row, the Archery World Cup Final will be held in Mexico this time in Hermosillo in September.

The event in Paris will also act as the test event for the 2024 Paris Olympics and will be the only opportunity for athletes to compete in the temporary arena at Invalides before the Games, should they progress to a final at the competition.

"More than 400,000 Swiss Franc (431352.40 USD) in prize money will be awarded on the circuit in 2023 which has more than doubled over the last four years," World Archery said in a release.

The biggest increase this year is at the four stages, where the total pot has risen from 30,400 CHF to 45,600 CHF (32782.78 to 49,174.17) as cheques will be awarded down to eighth place rather than fourth. Each Hyundai Archery World Cup Champion will receive 30,000 CHF (32,351.43 USD) this season.

Launched in 2006, Archery World Cup is the sport's premier elite competition circuit for national teams. The best 32 archers (eight in each championship category) over the season qualify to compete at the Archery World Cup Final for the four-circuit champion trophies.

Event Schedule:

Stage 1: April 18-23 in Antalya, Turkey

Stage 2: May 16-21 in Shanghai, China

Stage 3: June 13-18 in Medellin, Columbia

Stage 4: August 15-20 in Paris, France

World Cup Final: September 9-10 in Hermosillo, Mexico

