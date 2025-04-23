World champion Gaurav Sharma condemns Pahalgam terror attack, urges end to sporting ties with Pakistan

New Delhi, April 23 World champion powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma has strongly condemned the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people and left several others injured.

The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the serene Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow approximately six kilometres from the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals, resulting in 26 fatalities and multiple injuries.

Expressing his grief and anger over the incident, Sharma said, "I am deeply shocked by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam. This was a cowardly act. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offer prayers for the departed souls. The Indian government must take decisive action against those responsible for this heinous attack."

Sharma also called for a complete halt to all cricketing ties with Pakistan, including matches in ICC tournaments.

"The BCCI should not engage in any cricket with Pakistan, not even in ICC events. A clear message must be sent: if you support terrorism, we will not maintain any form of sporting ties. Enough is enough; strong and uncompromising action is needed," he asserted.

Political tensions between the countries have led to the Indian team avoiding travel to Pakistan since 2008, while the two have not played each other outside of men's major tournaments since 2013.

Tensions also flared recently when India did not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, forcing the Pakistan Cricket Board to accept a hybrid model for their first home tournament since 2006. The PCB has announced that their women's cricket team will not travel to India later this year for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in September. Pakistan women will play their matches at a neutral venue.

On Wednesday, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also addressed whether India and Pakistan will continue to face off in ICC events. “India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series, and we will continue to do what the Government tells us to do,” Shukla told IANS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor