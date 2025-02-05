World Padel League: Vernost Jaguars edge past Sohail Khan Ent Panthers in opener

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 5 : The debut of the World Padel League in India kickstarted with an electrifying action as Vernost Jaguars edged past Sohail Khan Ent Panthers 23-22, in a closely contested opener at the Nesco Center in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor and producer Sohail Khan, and owner of team Panthers, attended the season opener to show his support for his team.

The mixed doubles match had fans on the edge of their seats as both teams battled fiercely. Vernost Jaguars' Alex Arroyo and Maria Virginia Riera, who were trailing 1-4 in the set, staged a remarkable comeback to not only take the set into a tiebreak but also clinch it 7-6 against Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers' duo of Rama Valenzuela and Marina Guinart.

The first men's doubles tie between Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers' Javier Barahona and Javier Garcia and Vernost Jaguars' David Gala and Aris Patiniotis was an evenly contested battle. Both pairs held their serves throughout the set, forcing a tiebreak. In the decisive moment, the Panthers edged past the Jaguars, securing the set 7-6 and levelling the overall points at 13-13.

In the women's doubles, Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers' duo of Sofia Araujo and Marta Ortega surged to an early 3-0 lead. However, Vernost Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and Tamara Icardo fought back to narrow the gap. Despite their resilience, the Panthers maintained the advantage and closed out the set 6-4 to secure a lead in the overall games tally to 19-17.

In the last set, Vernost Jaguars' pair of Lucas Campagnolo and David Gala Sanchez cruised to a comfortable 6-3 win over Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers' Javier Leal and Sanyo Gutierrez to help their team win the season opener 23-22.

Speaking after the game, Vernost Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar said, "Today was our first day adapting to the court and atmosphere, which was fantastic! We secured a hard-fought win against a tough opponent, and it's always great to get so many points on the opening day."

