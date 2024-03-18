WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry wins Orange Cap with match-winning knock in final; Shreyanka bags Purple Cap

New Delhi, March 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry won the Orange Cap after a brave show in the final against Delhi Capitals at the Women’s Premier League (WPL), here on Sunday.

Perry remained unbeaten at 35 -- 347 runs from 9 matches -- and helped RCB chase down a 114-run target in the summit clash.

The Australian competed with Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning, who finished with 331 runs in the tournament.

Shreyanka Patil wins the Purple Cap, with her RCB teammate Ellyse Perry winning the Orange Cap. Deepti Sharma is crowned the Most Valuable Player of WPL 2024.

Shreyanka Patil picks up the Emerging Player of the WPL award. Shafali Verma wins the award for the most sixes in the season, while Georgia Wareham scoops up the award for having the highest strike rate during the season. S Sajana of the Mumbai Indians wins the Best Catch award for her catch against the UP Warriorz to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone. RCB also win the Fair Play award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor