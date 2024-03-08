WPL 2024: Radha, Titas lead the way for DC restricting UPW to 138/8, despite Deepti’s 59

New Delhi, March 8 Titas Sadhu and Radha Yadav picked two wickets each to lead the way for a disciplined bowling performance by the Delhi Capitals as the table-toppers restricted UP Warriorz to a modest 138/8 in Match 15 of the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

For the Warriorz, Deepti Sharma made a 48-ball 59, making back-to-back fifties. But apart from her and Alyssa Healy’s Power-play fireworks, there was nothing of note from the Warriorz’ batting innings. Delhi’s bowlers gave little freebies, bowled well to their fields and used the centre-wicket dimensions well to dry up the runs and deliver blows to the Warriorz.

Apart from Annabel Sutherland, all the Delhi bowlers were amongst the wickets, as only three batters from the Warriorz’ got into double figures in what was another disappointing night for them with the bat. Delhi had a good start as Titas got an inswinger to sneak in late and castle Kiran Navgire through the gate in the second over. Alyssa was pristine in hitting four boundaries aerially, while Deepti, promoted to No.3, got boundaries via an edge and an authoritative smash over mid-on for the Warriorz to take 44/1 in the power-play.

Alyssa brought up fifty for the Warriorz by dancing down the pitch to delightfully loft Radha inside-out over extra-cover for four. But in the next over, Alyssa stepped out but was nowhere close to the pitch of the ball and holed out to long-on off Alice Capsey, ending her 46-run stand for the second wicket with Deepti. Warriorz were plunged into more trouble when Arundhati Reddy got one to seam back in sharply and beat the inside edge of Tahlia McGrath’s bat to rattle the off-stump. Deepti continued to get boundaries by swatting, pulling, sweeping and scooping but was steadily running out of partners from the other end.

Grace Harris was undone by the slowness and wide ball from Radha to give a simple catch to point. Shweta Sehrawat was beaten for pace in a bid to drive off Titas and saw her leg stump being rattled. Poonam Khemnar looked to flick off Radha, but gave a low return catch to the left-arm spinner, while Sophie Ecclestone was stumped easily off Jess Jonassen.

Deepti got her fifty in 45 balls with a brace to long-on in the final over. She then pulled Shikha Pandey over fine leg for six, before the fast bowler had the last laugh on the very next ball as Deepti holed out to long-on.

Brief scores:

UP Warriorz 138/8 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 59, Alyssa Healy 29; Radha Yadav 2-16, Titas Sadhu 2-23) against Delhi Capitals

