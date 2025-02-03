WPL: Chinelle Henry replaces injured Healy in UPW; RCB pick Graham, Garth for Devine & Cross

Mumbai, Feb 3 UP Warriorz (UPW) have announced West Indies' Chinelle Henry as a replacement for injured Aussie Alyssa Healy for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, starting from February 14.

Healy, who has captained UP Warriorz in each of the first two editions of the WPL, was ruled out of the third season of the tournament due to a foot injury.

"Henry, who represents West Indies, has so far played 62 T20Is and has 473 runs and 22 wickets against her name in T20Is. She joins UPW for Rs 30 lakh," the WPL statement read.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), picked Heather Graham and Kim Garth as replacements for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross, respectively.

Devine and Cross both will not feature in the WPL 2025 due to personal reasons.

Graham, the Australian all-rounder, has played 5 T20Is and has 8 wickets to her name from the same. Garth has represented Australia in 59 T20Is, in addition to 56 ODIs and 4 Tests. She has 764 T20I runs and 49 T20I wickets.

Garth had previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL. Graham and Garth have joined RCB for Rs 30 lakh each, respectively.

Earlier, RCB had picked Charlie Dean as a replacement for the injured Sophie Molineux, who will not feature in the third edition of the WPL due to a knee injury, for Rs 30 lakh.

The third edition of the women's T20 league will be held in four cities – Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The tournament will kick off on February 14 at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants (GG) will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) season opener.

Baroda will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), champions of the first WPL edition, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

Then, Lucknow will make its debut as a WPL venue this season, with UPW playing three matches at their home ground from March 3.

The final leg of the tournament will unfold in Mumbai, with Cricket Club of India (CCI) hosting the last two league matches and two Playoff games.

The summit clash for the coveted trophy is scheduled for March 15.

