WTA Tour: Krunic upsets top seed Pegula to reach quarterfinals at 's-Hertogenbosch

's-Hertogenbosch (Netherlands), June 13 The 2018 champion Aleksandra Krunic earned the fifth Top 10 win of her career after defeating World No.5 and top seed Jessica Pegula 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-4 in the second round of the Libema Open here on Thursday. Now ranked No. 400, the 31-year-old Serbian advanced to her first WTA Tour quarterfinal since 2022 and first on grass since winning her sole title six years ago. She will face Hungary's Dalma Galfi, who stunned No.5 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 earlier in the day.

Krunic rediscovered her grass-court magic in Holland, where she won her only WTA title in 2018. It was a memorable run for her that saw her knock out top seed CoCo Vandeweghe in the semifinals and Kirsten Flipkens in the final. Later that season, she reached a career-high of No.39 on the PIF WTA Rankings.

But Krunic came into this year's edition seeking her first tour-level main-draw win since 2022. During her qualifying campaign at 2022 Tallinn, she ruptured her ACL and did not return to competition until Wimbledon last year.

Using her protected ranking this week, Krunic ended her drought in the first round, posting a three-set win over French qualifier Jessika Ponchet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor