WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results: Complete Winners List Seth Rollins Stuns Wrestling Fraternity To Win Championship

The first night of WWE SummerSlam 2025 took place on Saturday, August 2, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. CM Punk defeated Gunther to become the new WWE World Heavyweight champion, but it lasted only a few minutes as Seth Rollins came and snatched the title from him in what was the most entertaining fight of the evening. In some other high-profile battles, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, making Paul Heyman regret his decision to betray the Tribal Chief a few weeks ago.

Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) by pinfall

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeat The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) by pinfall

Singles Match: Sami Zayn defeat Karrion Kross by pinfall

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) defeat Jade Cargill by pinfall

Tag Team Match: Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul defeat Randy Orton & Jelly Roll by pinfall

This marks the first SummerSlam to take place across two nights, which was previously only reserved for WrestleMania since 2020. This is the first SummerSlam to broadcast on Netflix in most international markets after the WWE Network merged under the platform in January 2025 in those areas. This is the third WWE event to be held at MetLife Stadium, after WrestleMania 29 and WrestleMania 35 in 2013 and 2019, respectively. This is the fourth SummerSlam to take place in East Rutherford after the 1989, 1997, and 2007 events. The event also featured John Cena's last appearance at a SummerSlam as an in-ring performer due to his retirement from professional wrestling at the end of 2025.