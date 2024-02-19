"You can make your future here": Aspiring kabaddi star Happy Ganghas on Khelo India University Games

Guwahati (Assam)[India], February 19 : As the fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi began on Saturday, athletes from universities all over have descended upon the Northeast to showcase their skills and compete for national glory.

Commencing with Kabaddi matches in Guwahati, Happy Ganghas, the right raider from Choudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani, shared his thoughts on the importance of the Khelo India University Games, his passion for kabaddi, his inspirations and future aspirations.

"The Khelo India initiative has created so many opportunities for athletes. In fact, I began my competitive journey at the Khelo India School Games that were held in Delhi," Ganghas said, according to a release.

"This is a national platform and there are so many eyes on it, it is very hard for talent to go unnoticed here. As an athlete, you can make your future here."

Ganghas, following in the footsteps of his father, a former kabaddi player for the Border Security Forces who now serves as a coach for the forces, shared how familial influence shaped his trajectory into the sport. "My father inspired me to take up kabaddi. With his background in the sport, it felt like a natural progression for me."

His passion ignited in seventh grade and was fueled by the introduction of the Pro Kabaddi League's emergence in 2014. "Seeing the league inspired us and gave us something tangible to aim for," he recalled, underscoring its motivational impact.

Pointing to Ajay Thakur, a stalwart of Indian kabaddi as his beacon of inspiration, Ganghas revealed his ultimate dream: "To play in the Pro Kabaddi League and win the World Cup for India like Ajay Thakur. I want to be like him not just on the mat, but I admire his nature as well."

Amidst the ongoing tournament, Ganghas expressed his delight at the camaraderie among athletes from all over the country. "It's been an incredible experience so far," he shared. "Meeting athletes from across India has been great, and the tournament's organization, hospitality, and quality of amenities have been commendable. Assam's warmth and hospitality have made the journey even more memorable."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor