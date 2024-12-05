‘You can't do worse than that’: Shastri recalls aftermath of India’s Adelaide 36 all out

Adelaide, Dec 5 When India were bowled out for an unthinkable 36 in Adelaide during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, then-head coach Ravi Shastri delivered a message to his team that set the tone for one of the greatest comebacks in cricket history. "You can't do worse than that," he told his players in the dressing room.

"Sometimes, calmness in situations like this produces the best results,” Shastold told The ICC Review.

It was this measured approach that transformed a day of ignominy into a launching pad for resilience and ultimate triumph, as India went on to clinch the series 2-1 against all odds.

The pink-ball Test in Adelaide seemed evenly poised until India’s second innings unravelled in dramatic fashion. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood exploited perfect bowling conditions to reduce the visitors to their lowest-ever Test score – just 36 runs.

Shastri, recalling that day, said, "I’d never seen so much playing and nicking in my life. If you nicked, you were out. There was no playing and missing. It was extraordinary."

The result left India humiliated, with pundits and fans writing off their chances for the remainder of the series.

In the aftermath of the collapse, Shastri chose not to panic. Instead, he emphasised composure. The message to the team was simple: mistakes happen, but it’s how you respond that defines you.

"There was no need for knee-jerk reactions," Shastri explained. "We knew luck hadn’t gone our way in that session. The key was to trust our processes and bounce back."

India’s response came in the very next Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With captain Virat Kohli returning home on paternity leave, Ajinkya Rahane stepped up in style. Rahane’s masterful century led India to a commanding win, leveling the series and proving the team’s resilience.

The bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Mohammed Siraj, delivered a clinical performance, signalling India’s determination to fight back.

The third Test in Sydney showcased India’s grit and resolve. After Rishabh Pant’s counterattacking 97 gave India hope, the duo of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted through pain to secure a memorable draw.

With an injury-ravaged squad, India had shown that spirit and character could defy any odds.

The final Test at the Gabba, Australia’s fortress for 32 years, was the ultimate test of India’s depth and determination. Despite missing several first-choice players, India chased down 328 on the final day, thanks to Rishabh Pant’s fearless 89*.

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur’s all-round brilliance, combined with Siraj’s five-wicket haul, highlighted the strength of India’s bench.

For Shastri, the turnaround from Adelaide to Brisbane was a testament to the team’s belief and calm under pressure. "Sometimes, the worst moments bring out the best in you. Adelaide taught us to focus on what we could control and not let one bad day define us," he said.

As India prepare for another pink-ball Test in Adelaide, the lessons of 36 all out remain relevant. The collapse is no longer a haunting memory but a reminder of the power of resilience and composure.

"This team knows how to respond to challenges. Adelaide was a chapter of learning, and the series that followed was the story of redemption," Shastri concluded.

