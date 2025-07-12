‘You don’t want to mess up’: Pujara admits to nerves while ringing bell on Day 3 at Lord’s

London, July 12 India batter Cheteshwar Pujara began proceedings on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test by ringing the famed bell and admitted he felt nervous due to the amount of eyeballs that are on you while performing the storied tradition. Pujara followed in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar after the former India great rang the bell on Day 1 of the third Test. It was the first time Tendulkar had the honour of doing so.

“I was a little nervous ringing the bell this morning because everyone is looking at you and you don't want to mess up,” said Pujara on BBC Test Match Special.

The ringing of the bell by cricketing legends outside the bowlers’ bar at the Lord’s is a tradition that started in 2007 and has been previously carried out by legendary Indian players like Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid.

The third Test of the five-match Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy series is perfectly poised for a thriller. After England posted 387 all out, on the back of Joe Root’s century, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are carrying India’s hopes on Day 3.

Pujara stated the importance of the ongoing morning session and how it will shape the game for the remaining two days as well.

“This session will determine how the game will progress. If England can pick up wickets, then they will be ahead in the game. If India doesn't lose wickets and go into lunch with more runs on the board, then they will be in charge,” Pujara explained.

The veteran Indian batter also spoke on what he thinks is the mindset of the India vice-captain after Pant injured his finger while keeping, which saw Dhruv Jurel replace him behind the stumps. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter is steadily progressing and using his wide array of shots to navigate the English bowling attack.

“You are in the moment, you do feel the pain, but when you are out there in the middle, you do want to do something for your country. Even if there is any pain, you try to focus on batting and mentally prepare yourself that you will get hit on your body. If you focus on the pain, you can't focus on what you have to do,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor