Your legacy will inspire one and all, says Tendulkar on Ashwin’s retirement

New Delhi, Dec 18 Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar said the legacy of retired off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will continue to inspire one and all while expressing his admiration for how the Chennai-based cricketer approached the game with mind and heart in perfect sync. Ashwin, 38, announced his decision to retire from international cricket with immediate effect after India's third Test against Australia, a game he was not selected for, ended in a draw at the Gabba, Brisbane.

“Ashwin, I’ve always admired how you approached the game with your mind and heart in perfect sync. From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win.”

“Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India’s finest match-winners has been wonderful. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all. Wishing you all the very best for your 2nd innings,” wrote Tendulkar in his post on ‘X’.

Ashwin ends his 14-year international career with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, including an incredible 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests, the second-most in the history of the game, along with eight ten-wicket hauls.

Roger Binny, BCCI President, also paid tribute to Ashwin’s stellar international career. “Ashwin’s brilliance has been a cornerstone of Indian cricket’s success over the years. From being a prodigious talent to becoming one of the greatest off-spinners in cricketing history, his achievements are a source of immense pride.”

“He redefined spin bowling and always sought to stay ahead of the curve. Ashwin is a perfect role model for young cricketers. I thank him for his invaluable contributions to Indian cricket.”

Ashwin also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, where he took 1-53 in his 18 overs and made 29 runs with the bat, as India lost by 10 wickets. Ashwin retires with an impressive 115 Test wickets against Australia and 114 against England. Notably, he took 115 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the second-most in the history of the contest.

“Ashwin’s journey is a testament to the heights that dedication and passion can achieve. His ability to think ahead of the game has been a tremendous asset to Indian cricket. In Ashwin, we’ve witnessed a bowler who didn’t just take wickets but dismantled batting strategies,” added Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President. “His approach to the game, combined with his exceptional skills, has made him one of the most respected cricketers of his generation. I congratulate him on an outstanding career," he said.

Ashwin also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and being a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning teams. Ashwin also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets.

Ashwin was one of 11 all-rounders to clinch the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests. He also won a record 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, which is level with Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

“Ashwin has been a game-changer in every sense. Whether it was his magical spells on the field or his insightful discussions off it, he brought something truly special to Indian cricket.”

“His ability to reinvent himself, develop new bowling variations, and consistently perform at the highest level makes him a true legend. His extraordinary career serves as an example for future generations of cricketers who will undoubtedly look up to him as an ideal role model,” concluded BCCI acting secretary Devajit Saikia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor