Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Udayan Mane, OP Chouhan, Arjun Prasad to compete in Mysuru Open

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 : The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, today announced the second edition of the Mysuru Open, which will be held at the picturesque Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) in Mysuru from August 12. The total prize purse for the event is Rs 1 crore.

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include 2025 PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema (winner of the last two events), Olympian Udayan Mane, Om Prakash Chouhan and Arjun Prasad, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names competing are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, Czechia's Stepan Danek, Nepalese golfers Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang, as well as Uganda's Joshua Seale.

The Mysuru-based professionals in the field are Dhruv Bopanna, Prafful Chand, P Prabhu and Suraj Joshi.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "We are delighted to return for the second edition of the Mysuru Open. The inaugural edition was a tremendous success, and we are confident that this year's tournament will build on that momentum. Mysuru has shown great enthusiasm for the sport, and we are grateful to JWGC and its members for their continued support in helping us establish this event as one of the premier attractions on the PGTI calendar. What makes this event truly special is the unique setting of the Mysuru golf course, which lies amidst the iconic racecourse. It offers golfers the rare experience of playing two distinct styles of golf in one venue - a combination of traditional parkland holes and links-style stretches. This blend of contrasting layouts not only challenges the professionals but also adds to the charm and character of the tournament."

Abraham Thomas, President, JWGC, said, "We are honoured to host the second edition of the Mysuru Open at the JWGC following the grand success of the inaugural edition last year. It's a proud moment for us to welcome some of the finest professional golfers in the country and provide them with a memorable playing experience. The players will enjoy our new facilities added this year, with the construction of the Golf Pavilion and the much-improved playing conditions on the golf course. This tournament highlights our club's commitment to promoting professional golf and supporting its growth."

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbatti, said, "As a passionate golfer myself, I'm proud to see Cycle Pure Agarbathi continue its association with PGTI for the second consecutive year. Golf embodies discipline, focus, and integrity values we deeply resonate with as a brand. Supporting the Mysuru Open 2025 is not just a sponsorship; it's a celebration of sporting excellence and our commitment to nurturing talent and tradition at the local level."

Joseph Fransis, Executive Director and CEO, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd, said, "Our partnership with PGTI for the Mysuru Open is a testament to our commitment to supporting the growth of golf in India. We are excited to help provide a platform for these exceptional players and contribute to an event that celebrates sportsmanship and skill at the beautiful JWGC golf course."

Nestled in the heart of Mysuru, the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club is a premier golfing destination renowned for its picturesque landscapes and challenging fairways. The course spans over 134 acres, featuring lush greens, strategically placed bunkers and pristine water hazards that provide a true test of skill for golfers of all levels. Designed by Phil Ryan, it seamlessly blends the natural beauty of the surroundings with top-notch facilities, making it a favourite among golf enthusiasts.

The Mysuru Open Pro-Am event, played on Sunday, was won by the team led by Ugandan professional Joshua Seale. Joshua's team had a net score of 50.8 and consisted of amateurs H K Kamalanath, Aditya Chawla and Suresh M.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor