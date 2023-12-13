Zhejiang sends second defeat to Liaoning in CBA

Beijing, Dec 13 Cameron Oliver posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Zhejiang Lions handed the Liaoning Flying Leopards their second defeat of the 2023-24 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league season, 99-86 on Tuesday night.

Hu Jinqiu added 19 points for Zhejiang. Zhu Junlong, Zhao Jiaren, Sun Minghui and Derrick Walton also scored double-digits, reports Xinhua.

On the Liaoning side, Zhao Jiwei had a team-high 17 points, followed by Kyle Fogg's 12 and Zhang Zhenlin's 11 points.

Zhu led an 8-0 run for Zhejiang in the third quarter as they built a 14-point lead and held onto it until the final whistle.

Also on Tuesday, the Jilin Northeast Tigers fended off late challenges from the Nanjing Monkey Kings to win 125-118 at home.

Antonio Blakeney's 48-point effort was not enough to prevent Nanjing from losing. Lin Wei scored 25 points including five 3-pointers.

Jiang Weize led four Jilin players in scoring 20 plus points.

