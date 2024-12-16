Zimbabwe penalised for slow over-rate against Afghanistan

Dubai, Dec 16 Zimbabwean players have been fined 10 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Harare on Saturday.

"Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Zimbabwe were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," ICC said in a release.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Iknow Chabi and Forster Mutizwa, third umpire Percival Sizara and fourth umpire Langton Rusere laid the charge.

Zimbabwe are currently hosting Afghanistan for an all-format tour, which started with a three-match T20I series between the two sides.

After losing the first T20I by four wickets, Afghanistan bounced back strong and registered victories by 50 runs and three wickets, respectively, to seal the series 2-1.

The two teams will now contest in three ODIs that will be followed by two Test matches. The first ODI will be played in Harare on Tuesday.

