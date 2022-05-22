3 steps forward & 2 steps backward: Cong on excise duty cut on fuel

New Delhi, May 22 A day after the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Congress on Sunday said that the step was a political gimmick and not relief to people, as it was like 'three steps forward and two steps back'.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that the BJP government was clueless about the economy and financial management.

"Instead of accepting it and seeking guidance from experts, the BJP only resorts to trickery to create an optical delusion. In yet another instance, the honourable Finance Minister put out a series of tweets announcing a series of actions that were purely meant to create a delusion," he said.

The Finance Minister on Saturday announced a reduction of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in Central Excise.

Vallabh said, "While it may seem a significant reduction in absolute terms, but the point of contention doesn't change," adding, "Three steps forward and two steps back doesn't mean it leads to any improvement in the lives of the common people."

"The prices are back to the March 2022 numbers. Were the common people pleased at the fuel prices in March 2022? The answer is No. Is the government still charging a hefty excise on fuel? The answer is Yes. True relief will only come when the excise will be reduced to 2014 levels." Vallabh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor