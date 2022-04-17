3,000 delegates to attend TRS plenary

Hyderabad, April 17 About 3,000 delegates will attend the plenary session of Telangana's ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on April 27.

The plenary will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) to mark the foundation day celebrations of the party.

A day after TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to conduct the celebrations, TRS working president and state minister K.T. Rama Rao visited the venue to review the arrangements.

KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, directed the party leaders to ensure fool-proof arrangements to avoid inconvenience to participants.

He said the members of TRS general body alone will be invited for the plenary and passes will be issued to them. He advised other party leaders not to come to the venue.

KTR said the foundation day celebrations will reflect Telangana self-respect. He said the plenary would take decisions to take Telangana forward on the path of development.

Chandrasekhar Rao will kick-start the day-long plenary by hoisting the party flag. Later, he will deliver a welcome address and introduce 11 resolutions. The meeting will debate these resolutions and adopt them. The meeting will conclude in the evening.

The meeting is likely to be significant in view of the next year's Assembly elections.

This is after a gap of two years that TRS will be holding foundation celebrations on a grand scale. For the last two years, the celebrations were low-key due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In October last year, the party held its plenary at HICC. KCR was re-elected as the party president.

KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known, floated the TRS on April 27, 2001 to revive the movement for separate state.

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, he has been heading both the government and the party.

KTR asked the party cadre to celebrate the foundation day by hoisting TRS flag in every town and every village. TRS village presidents will hoist the party flag in all 12,769 villages. Similarly, there will be flag-hoisting in 3,600 towns.

State Cabinet ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLCs, MLAs, TRS State Executive, Corporation Chairpersons, District party unit Presidents, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons will attend the meeting.

Chairpersons of District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMS), district library presidents, district Rythu Bandhu Samithi chiefs, women coordinators, ZPTC members, municipal mayors and chairpersons Mandal Parishad Presidents, Town and Mandal party unit chiefs, Agricultural Market Committee Chairmen, etc., will also attend the daylong meeting.

Former ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs have been invited as special invitees.

