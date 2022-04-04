6 newly elected RS members took oath

New Delhi, April 4 Six newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday took oath.

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu presided over the process of oath and affirmation of new members.

Those who took oath are Pabitra Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary from Assam, Jebi Mather Hisham, Sandosh Kumar and A. Rahim from Kerala and S. Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland.

BJP's Konyak, who was elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Nagaland, who became the first woman from the state to get a berth in the Parliament's Upper House.

Konyak is also president of Nagaland BJP women wing.

In the recent election of 13 Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP has won four Rajya Sabha seats from three Northeastern states Assam, Tripura and Nagaland. The saffron party alliance partner United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won one Rajya Sabha seat from Assam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor