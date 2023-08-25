70 students hospitalised after having midday meal at Delhi govt school, FIR lodged 

New Delhi, Aug 25 Around 70 students were rushed to the hospital on Friday after experiencing stomach aches and vomiting subsequent to consuming the midday meal at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School in Delhi, said a police official.

Providing more information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C stated that a call was received by the Sagarpur police station around 6 p.m., reporting that approximately 70 male students from classes 6th to 8th had vomited after consuming the midday meal at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School in Durgapark, Sagarpur.

“A police team promptly arrived at the scene and discovered that the students had been transferred to DDU Hospital and Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri,” said the DCP.

According to the school authorities on-site, the students were given Soya Juice after the midday meal, which resulted in stomach pain and vomiting.

“The Crime team was summoned to the location, and remnants of the food and juice were collected as evidence. After serving Puri Subji in the midday meal, Soya juice was distributed to the students in classes 6th to 8th. Upon receiving complaints of pain, the further distribution of food and juice was halted,” said the DCP.

“All students are presently in stable condition. An FIR will be filed under the appropriate section, and an investigation will be conducted,” the DCP added.

