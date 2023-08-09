AAP says Raghav Chadha didn't receive notice from privilege committee

New Delhi, Aug 9 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said its Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, has not yet received any notice from the privilege committee.

The party alleged that the BJP's "dirty tricks department" has launched a campaign to tarnish the reputation of "a young and effective MP".

The BJP has accused Chadha of forging the signatures of five MPs.

The AAP emphasised that according to parliamentary rules and procedures, no signatures or written consent are required before proposing names of members for a Select Committee.

Furthermore, the AAP clarified that the reference of names made by the AAP MP for the Select Committee was merely a proposal, subject to acceptance or rejection by the House.

In this case, the House rejected the reference, rendering any inclusion of the complainants' names irrelevant.

It said that: "The rules also clarify that names of committee members can be withdrawn if they have no intention of participating in the committee.

"The parliamentary bulletin referring to this matter being sent to the privilege committee does not mention terms like forged, forgery, sign, or signature."

The AAP strongly condemned the BJP's "dirty tricks department" for orchestrating a campaign against a young, budding, fearless, and fierce parliamentarian.

"The party views these allegations as entirely baseless, part of an organised propaganda effort to damage his reputation," it said.

