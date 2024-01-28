'Abhi to Khel Shuru Hua Hai': Tejashwi Yadav's First Reaction on Nitish Kumar's Switch (Watch Video)

Tejashwi Yadav's first reaction came out on Sunday (January 28) after Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar's chief minister. Tejashwi Yadav stated, "We got the work done by a Chief Minister who had no vision for Bihar. The game has just started, it is yet to be played. We are neither angry nor resentful. The game has just begun. There is still a lot left. I do what I say, the public is with us," said Tejashwi.

Tejashwi Yadav emphasized, "We got the work done by a CM who had no vision. We brought a new development policy for Bihar. We did what we said. We accomplished in 17 months what could not be done in 17 years. In such a short time, we handed over 2 lakh appointment letters. You take it in writing that JDU will end in 2024 itself. Whatever these people do, I believe that the public is with us and will support me."

On the question of taking credit, Tejashwi stated, "Why should we not take credit for our work? Nitish Kumar was the first to say where the money will come from. What the Chief Minister used to call impossible, we taught him to call possible. We brought a sports policy in Bihar. We gave jobs to those in sports and also to those who studied. Within just 70 days, we issued more than two lakh appointment letters."

Tejashwi Yadav described Nitish Kumar as a tired Chief Minister and said, "We got the work done from him. We followed the coalition religion with great restraint. Now, I wish all the best to the BJP. After being the Deputy CM, RJD people did so much work that these people could not digest it. We formed the government with great expectations. This will not make any difference to the India alliance, it is strong."

The work done in Bihar in 17 months is historic. The government of BJP and JDU lasted for 17 years, but the work done in these 17 months was never done before. One department issued more than 2 lakh appointment letters within 70 days. We got so much work done by those who used to say that these people do not work.