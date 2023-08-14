ADGP Kashmir holds security meet in Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 14 Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar on Monday visited north Kashmir’s Bandipora district where he paid homage and rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of nation.

He also held a security related meeting with the officers of J&K Police, BSF, Army and CRPF during which he emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and coordinated efforts.

"During his visit, ADGP Kashmir visited Martyrs Memorial at District Police Lines Bandipora where he paid homage and floral tributes to the valiant martyrs who have selflessly given their lives for the nation's safety and security," the police statement said.

While speaking on the occasion, he said that the martyrs will be remembered forever for their high-valued contribution in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation. He reiterated the importance of remembering their sacrifices and upholding their legacy.

Later, ADGP Vijay Kumar held a security review meeting with the joint officers and reviewed the security arrangements put in place and preparations of Independence celebrations in the district besides, took the stock of the law and order situation in the district.

Before directing the officers, ADGP Kashmir was briefed by them about the overall security arrangements and preparations to tackle any security threat.

"During the security review meeting, ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to enhance the anti-terrorist operations to destroy the nefarious designs of terrorists who always try to disrupt the prevailing peace in the valley. He further directed them to generate actionable intelligence and further share the same with the sister agencies to counter any terrorist threat," the statement said.

"Furthermore, ADGP Vijay Kumar provided clear directives to identify and apprehend terrorist associates operating within the Bandipora district. Emphasizing the adherence to the rule of law, he stressed that appropriate legal actions must be taken against those found to be aiding or abetting terrorism."

