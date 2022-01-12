AIADMK leveling false charges over Pongal gift hampers: TN Minister

Chennai, Jan 12 Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarpani has hit out at AIDMK leaders, O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami stating that the opposition was leveling false charges against the Pongal gift hampers being distributed to rice ration card holders of the state.

Reacting to the statement of O. Panneerselvam that most of the items in the gift hampers were procured from outside the state, the minister said that an open tender was floated and awarded to the companies that offered the lowest rates.

He said that legally any company can participate in the open tender and hence companies from outside the state participated in the bid and got the tender.

The minister told , "The present government had properly procured the items required for the Pongal gift hampers unlike the previous AIADMK government when there were many allegations of corruption in the scheme."

"The Pongal gift hampers that were distributed to the people during the DMK government were stopped when the AIADMK came to power in 2011. In 2013 and 2014, one kg of rice, one kg of sugar, and Rs 100 were given to family card holders. The present DMK government has included 21 essential items in the Pongal gift hamper and the AIADMK leaders should have minimum answered to their conscience before leveling unnecessary allegations against the present government. People of the state are really happy and the DMK is a political party that acts for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu."

