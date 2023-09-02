AIADMK to campaign against 'deteriorating' law and order in TN

Chennai, Sep 2 The AIADMK is planning a state level agitation against the failing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the party told IANS that the state general secretary of the party, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has met senior leaders to conduct a mass programme across the state to highlight on the law and order situation after the DMK assumed office.

EPS had on Friday in a press statement charged the state government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He has also raised points like the attack on a police officer by students in Perambur, a prisoner from a foreign country assaulting a prison official.

The AIADMK is planning to highlight on the large number of gang wars that is taking place across the state as also the caste based fights and murders in Southern Tamil Nadu.

The party, according to sources, will also highlight on the government machinery’s public relation exercise to build the image of the Chief Minister while the law and order situation was at its lowest ebb.

AIADMK, will also rake up the issue of narcotics and substances being circulated among even school students in many districts of the state and several kingpins escaping from not being caught in these acts.

A senior leader of the AIADMK, who does not want to be named while speaking to IANS said, “The state is turning into a drug capital and several networks are involved in smuggling the drugs and Tamil Nadu is turning into a transit point. The proceeds of the crime is used for terror funding in certain areas and many youths are falling into this trap. The police which has to take an iron hand to curb this crime is looking the otherway and we are planning a major agitation across the state against this menace.”

