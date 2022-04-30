Aiming to strengthen BJP in West Bengal, Amit Shah to embark on 3-day visit to the state starting May 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to West Bengal starting May 4 with an aim to strengthen the BJP in the state.

On May 4, 5, and 6, Shah will attend party-related programs in West Bengal. Besides this, he will also attend a BSF program there.

Shah's visit holds importance as West Bengal BJP units need proper guidance about the working style of the party.

West Bengal BJP Vice President Soumitra Khan, party Vice President Dilip Ghosh, and National Secretary Anupam Hazra have already appealed to the Central Government to give directions to strengthen the West Bengal BJP unit.

West Bengal Vice President Soumitra Khan toldtoday, "Shah will be holding a meeting with party workers and senior party leaders in Kolkata on May 4 in which, he will give directions to strengthen the party's organizational structure in the state and know about the status of West Bengal BJP unit at present."

"Shah will also take feedback from workers in the meeting. Apart from meeting with workers in Siliguri on April 4, and Kolkata on April 5, Shah will also participate in BSF's 'Tin Bigha Corridor' program. Apart from this, North Bengal and South Bengal units of the party will hold important meetings with Amit Shah in both the places," he said.

This is going to be Shah's first visit to the state after the results of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections poured in.

Previously, many party leaders left BJP and joined TMC, including Mukul Roy, and Babul Supriyo to name a few. Apart from this, there is a need to strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 elections. Hence, Shah's visit holds importance in the state.

Soumitra Khan said that we have urged that there is a special need for the intervention by the Centre to strengthen the party at this time, otherwise the situation of the party can worsen.

"I hope this visit of Amit Shah will give new life to the party and will infuse new energy," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor