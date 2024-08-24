Ajit Pawar’s NCP Announces First List Of 3 Candidates For J&K Assembly Elections

In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has commenced his Maharashtra tour, engaging with women through the Jan Sanman Yatra across the state. Meanwhile, following the Election Commission's announcement of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also entered the electoral fray, revealing its candidates for the region.

Brijmohan Srivastava, NCP's National General Secretary and in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, announced the list of candidates for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The NCP's parliamentary board has approved three candidates for the Pulwama district. Mohammad Yusuf Hajam will contest from the Tral constituency, Ishtiyaq Ahmed Sheikh from the Pulwama Assembly seat, and Arun Kumar Raina from the Rajpura constituency, representing the NCP under the clock symbol. Srivastava highlighted that the NCP is contesting the elections in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time without forming alliances with other parties.

Elections for the 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases, with the first phase scheduled for 18 September, covering 24 constituencies. Srivastava indicated that details of additional candidates and related information will be released soon.

Under Ajit Pawar's leadership, the NCP is set to make its debut in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The party has initiated election preparations and announced a list of 25 star campaigners for the upcoming polls. Brijmohan Srivastava shared the list, which includes prominent party leaders who will spearhead the election campaign. Among the star campaigners are Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, National President and MP Praful Patel, Maharashtra State President Sunil Tatkare, senior leaders such as Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, S. R. Kohli, Brijmohan Srivastava, and Jammu and Kashmir State President Dr Tariq Rasool.