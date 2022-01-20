Akhilesh hates Samajwadis, cornered everyone one by one: Pramod Gupta after joining BJP

Pramod Gupta, former MLA and brother-in-law of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of hating the Samajwadis and said that he cornered everyone one by one.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya on Thursday joined the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "Akhilesh Ji hates Samajwadis in SP. One by one, he cornered everyone and has only flatterers around in the party. He does not like the people who work on the ground. No one has ever won with a margin of over 18,000 votes from the Bidhuna seat except me. I was denied ticket first up.'

Talking about the reason behind joining the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, he said that he liked the honest image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"I liked the policies of the government. I liked the image of Yogi Adityanath as an honest politician. This is why I joined the BJP," Gupta said.

Earlier, the former SP MLA also had accused Akhilesh of inducting criminals and gamblers in the party and of imprisoning Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Akhilesh Yadav has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav and his position is bad in the party... Criminals and gamblers have been inducted to Samajwadi Party," Pramod told media persons before joining the ranks of the BJP.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had joined BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor