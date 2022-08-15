All elected leaders keen to resolve Naga issue: CM Neiphiu Rio

Kohima, Aug 15 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said all the elected representatives of the state have come together to make way for the solution to the Naga political issue.

The Chief Minister after hoisting the Tricolour at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza, appealed to all the parties concerned to listen to the voice of the people for an immediate solution of the Naga political issue.

Noting that areas under 15 police stations, the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act was lifted and hoped that more areas would come out of the ambit of AFSPA soon, the Chief Minister said that to promote transparency, accountability and promote ease of living the Personal Information Management System (PIMS) for the government employees has been further strengthened and ePay Bill based on PIMS data has been introduced for all the employees.

According to the Chief Minister, Nagaland legislative assembly secretariat would become the first in the country to operationalise paperless assembly proceedings under e-Vidhan initiative and it would soon be functional.

Highlighting on the desire to resolve the long-standing border dispute with neighboring states, Rio said that the Nagaland state assembly had constituted "Cabinet Select Committee" to examine the inter-state border issue and for amicable settlement of the border issues.

He stressed that Nagaland on the economic front needs to grow much faster and broader, and create more employment opportunities for its youth, driven more by the private enterprise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor