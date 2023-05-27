"Am very confident of delivering on promises": Madhu Bangarappa ahead of taking oath as Karnataka minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 : Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa, who is among the 24 ministers to be sworn into the Karnataka government on Friday said the party will deliver on the poll promises made by his party.

The Congress on Friday released a list of 24 legislators who will be sworn in as ministers in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government on Saturday. With this the Cabinet will reach its full strength of 34.

Speaking to ANI, Bangarappa said, "I am very happy that the people of Karnataka have given a clear verdict in favour of Congress. Now, we have to deliver what he had promised. And I am very confident that under the leadership of Siddaramaih, DK Shivakumar and the entire Cabinet that we will deliver on the promises".

"And this same thing should happen across the country also. It is very important in the Constitutional upliftment of the country as given by BR Ambedkar," Bangarappa said.

He also thanked the party for the responsibility and assured people of fulfilling the promises.

"I would like to thank the party for whatever responsibility I am given especially what was promised in the manifesto, since I was also the manifesto vice chairman. I would like to assure the people that we will deliver on all the promises we made," the Congress leader said.

S Madhu Bangarappa of Congress defeated BJP candidate S Kumara Bangarappa on Soraba Constituency seat in the recent Assembly elections.

The list of ministers taking oath today include HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi R Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh S Lad, NS Boseraju, Suresha BS, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar, and B Nagendra.

Siddaramaiah had arrived in Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership and met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, along with DK Shivakumar who took oath as his deputy and the other eight ministers.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor