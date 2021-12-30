Amit Shah calls Akhilesh Yadav's lab ‘loot’, ‘aatankwaad’ and ‘bhrashtachar’ ahead of assembly elections in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh's former government. While addressing at the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Aligarh Shah hit the former government of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, and said that their government had “set up a new type of lab” in the state.



“SP's LAB means – L for ‘loot’, A for ‘aatankwaad’, B for ‘bhrashtachar’, he also claimed that the Samajwadi Party cannot do any development in Uttar Pradesh.



He also hit Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and said, “Sister's cold has not gone away yet. Oh sister! Election is here, come out a little bit.” In another rally which was held in Moradabad, the home minister said, “700 riots happened in Akhilesh Yadav's govt but today in Yogi govt rioters can't dare to raise their eyes.”



“Nizam means governance but for Akhilesh Yadav, it means – N for 'Nasimuddin', I for 'Imran Masood', Z and A for 'Azam Khan', and M for 'Mukhtar Ansari'. I want to ask you whether you want Akhilesh's Nizam or Yogi-Modi's development Nizam,” Shah said.

The political parties are doing their best for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.