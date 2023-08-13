Amit Shah inaugurates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The event is a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly to inculcate a strong sense of national pride across the country.

He said that last year’s Independence Day saw no home without the tricolor flag hoisted, reflecting a united nation infused with patriotism.

"When a tricolor is hoisted at every house, then the entire nation will be 'Tirangamay'," he said.

He said that while dying for the country might not be necessary since independence has been achieved, the passion for living for the nation should be unbreakable.

He conveyed a fervent sense of dedication to the nation's welfare and a strong belief in its bright future.

The Home Minister also shared the roadmap for the next stage of national celebration. As the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' culminates on August 15, 2023, he announced that the period from then until August 15, 2047, will be celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal'.

He said that this phase symbolises a commitment to making India extraordinary in all sectors, marking the journey from 75 to 100 years of independence.

Alongside Amit Shah, the Chief Minister of Gujarat was also present at the flagging off of the Tiranga Yatra, reflecting the state's support for the campaign.

"We cannot die for the country because the country has become independent, but no one can stop us from living."

Shah also virtually laid the foundation stone for the new NSG premises in Gujarat from the Sardar Patel Cultural Centre in Mansa, inaugurating several key development projects initiated by the Gujarat government.

