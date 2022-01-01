Amit Shah speaks to J&K LG over stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine

New Delhi, Jan 1 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the Vaishno Devi stampede which claimed at least 12 lives.

The LG reported that the administration is providing treatment and medical aid to the injured.

Sinha also informed that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The inquiry committee will be headed by Principal Secretary(Home) with Additional Director General of Police, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner of Jammu as members.

At least 12 people were killed and around 20 others injured in the stampede.

Shah, expressing grief and anguish over the stampede, said that he was deeply pained by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi temple. "I have spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha. The Administration is working continuously to provide treatment to the injured. I also express my condolences to the families whose kin lost their life in this stampede", Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh said that he is immediately rushing to Katra to take stock of the situation at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. "I look forward toA have a detail discussion with the administration and report it back to Hon'ble PM@NarendraModi," he tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor