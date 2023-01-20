Arrest warrant against UP BJP MLA in rape case

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 20 A court has issued an arrest warrant against Ram Dular, the BJP MLA from the Duddhi assembly constituency in an eight-year-old rape case.

Additional Sessions Judge Rahul Mishra issued the arrest warrant on Thursday after the legislator, Ram Dular, did not appear in court despite repeated summons.

The court issued directions that the MLA be arrested and produced in court on January 23.

Assistant district government counsel Satya Prakash Tripathi said a person from the Myorpur area had on November 4, 2014, complained to the police that Ram Dular, the husband of the then village head, had allegedly raped his sister several times by threatening her.

Tripathi said the court has issued summons to Ram Dular several times but he did not appear citing health reasons.

