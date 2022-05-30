As PM Modi completes 8 years in office, TRS leader Kavitha has 8 questions for Centre

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes eight years in office, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday posted eight questions for the central government over a variety of issues ranging from women's empowerment to economy and unemployment.

Taking to Twitter, the Member of Legislative Council-Kamareddy and Nizamabad posed eight questions to the Centre "on the promises that were never kept."

Firstly, she questioned the women's reservation bill. While pointing out that India's GDP was dipping the TRS leader quipped that only one GDP (Gas- Diesel- Petrol) was on the rise and asked where the money from such an exponential rise had been invested.

Alleging bias towards Telangana, the TRS leader asked when the BJP government will uphold pending dues worth Rs 7,000 crore that were due to be given to the state.

Pointing out that inflation was at a record-breaking high the TRS leader asked if the country's people would ever see "Acche Din" of "Mehengai Mukt Bharat".

"Failed law and order, failed systems - When will the non- PR and real "Amrit Kaal" be given to the people of India?" she asked in her fifth question.

Terming farmers as the heartbeat of India, the TRS leader alleged that paddy farmers and turmeric farmers of Telangana were suffering at the hands of the BJP for seeking minimum acknowledgment of their hard work.

"Rozgaar ki Maar - the reality of Modi Govt's "New India" where crores of Indians are struggling to find an employment that provides them with minimum income support," Kavitha tweeted.

Kavitha also sought to know the truth behind the PM Cares fund.

"Finally, will there be a day when the #PMCares truly to tell the nation the truth and the accountability of funds? Under PM Modi, the last 8 years have been nothing less than a "behaal" India," she tweeted.

On 26 May 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. He returned to power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha and sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second term on May 30, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor